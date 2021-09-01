Tahlequah will try to shake off the cobwebs from its final scrimmage last week and start fresh Friday in its season opener at Tulsa McLain.
The Tigers were shaky at times in their final tuneup of the preseason, suffering a 14-0 loss to Hilldale.
“When you look back at the overall performance of that scrimmage, we had mistakes that won’t allow you to beat anybody,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said Monday. “There were a lot of things that were really productive, but the things we did prevent you from having the overall success that’s most important, which is on the scoreboard.
“We were able to evaluate and talk to our players about those things, and they understand that. We’ve been here before and hopefully we can get things moving in the right direction as we have in years past. It’s not a panic because it’s not something that has been visible up to that point. It was good for us to face a little adversity and realize that if we don't do things right of what is expected, those are the outcomes you get.”
Tahlequah is coming off a 6-5 season and a seventh consecutive playoff appearance under Gilbert.
McLain, who the Tigers defeated 28-2 at Doc Wadley Stadium in last season’s opener, started its season last week with a 36-12 road loss to Tulsa Central. The Titans went 1-9 in 2020.
“They’re big, they’re athletic, and at any point in time they can go the distance,” Gilbert said. “They’ve got a lot of speed on the field. We’ve just got to focus on ourselves, and if we’re able to do that, then we’re going to put ourselves in opportunities to be successful. We’ve got to correct our mistakes and make sure those details are addressed.”
Tahlequah’s top returnees on offense are all seniors — quarterback Tyler Joice, running back Malik McMurtrey, receiver Parker Lane, fullback Jonathan Davis and offensive lineman Luis Hernandez.
With inexperience as a group at the receiver positions, the Tigers could lean heavily on McMurtrey and junior Josh Munoz in the ground game.
“We have a stable of running backs that can run the football,” Gilbert said. “Not only do they have really good vision and really good lateral movement, they’re physical guys. There’s no doubt that the strength of our offense right now is our ability to run the football. We’ve got to continue to work on the passing game and help those receivers get more developed.”
Joice set a program record in single-season completion percentage as a junior. He completed 63.5 percent of his attempts for 1,361 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. In the first start of his career against McLain last year, Joice completed 9 of 16 passes for 71 yards with a TD and interception. He also rushed for a score.
McMurtrey was the Tigers’ biggest offensive weapon against the Titans in 2020. He rushed for 131 yards on 24 carries and had a touchdown. McMurtrey finished his junior year with 793 yards (seven yards per carry) and 12 TDs.
Key returnees on defense include all three defensive linemen — senior Hunter Clay, senior Aiden Glynn and Davis, senior linebacker and University of Tulsa commit Eli McWilliams, and defensive backs Dylan Leep and Lane.
Other than two big plays that resulted in touchdowns against Hilldale, the Tigers were solid on defense.
“I think we only gave up five plays of three yards or more,” Gilbert said. “I thought our defense played really well, it was just those two plays.”
McWilliams registered 65 total tackles, including four for losses, and had one quarterback sack in his first year as a starter. Lane had 36 tackles, and Leep led the team with two interceptions.
Tahlequah’s home opener is Friday, Sept. 10 against Wagoner at Doc Wadley Stadium. The Tigers close non-district play with a trip to Sallisaw on Friday, Sept. 17.
