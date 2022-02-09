BACK TO THE ROAD: NSU basketball teams visit Nebraksa-Kearney Thursday

The Northeastern State basketball teams will be back on the road for Thursday and Saturday games against Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State.
The NSU men split games, defeating Washburn on Saturday, Feb. 5 and falling to Emporia State on Tuesday, Feb. 5, in their previous two outings at the NSU Event Center. The RiverHawks are 11-11 overall and 6-10 in the MIAA.
In Saturday’s 72-71 win over the Ichabods, five different players scored in double figures. Rashad Perkins led the way with 13 points, Christian Cook, Dillon Bailey and Tylor Arnold each followed with 12, and Emeka Obukwelu had 10 to go along with a team-high seven rebounds. NSU knocked down five 3-pointers, including two apiece from Tahlequah High School product Jaxon Jones and Perkins, and went 21 of 24 from the free throw line.
Obukwelu leads the RiverHawks in both scoring (15.9) and rebounding (8.6). Cook is averaging 15.5 points and paces NSU with 41 made 3-pointers, and Perkins also averages in double figures at 12.3 points.
Nebraska-Kearney enters play at 9-13 overall and is 5-11 in conference play. The Lopers, coming off an 89-75 road win at Newman on Saturday, Feb. 5, are led by David Simental’s 17.5 points. Darrian Nebeker averages 13.5 points, and Austin Luger follows at 11 points. Sean Evans is averaging 10.6 points.
Northeastern State defeated Nebraska-Kearney, 97-90, in double-overtime on Jan. 3 at the NSU Event Center.
NSU women look to carry momentum: The RiverHawks are coming off their first win against a ranked opponent since 2018 when they topped No. 5 Fort Hays State, 67-58, Monday at the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks, who snapped a five-game slide with Monday’s win, are 5-17 overall and 3-13 in MIAA play.
NSU leading scorer Maleeah Langstaff had 24 points and seven rebounds against the Tigers. Langstaff, averaging 17.6 points and 9.4 rebounds on the season, shot 9 of 17 overall and went 5 for 6 from the foul line. Ashton Hackler added 16 points and went 8 of 10 from the stripe.
Nebraska-Kearney, 17-5 and 12-4, ended a two-game losing streak with a 62-55 road win over Newman on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Lopers are paced by Elisa Backes’ 11.8 points.
The Lopers won the first matchup of the season, defeating the RiverHawks, 58-46, on Jan. 25 at the NSU Event Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.