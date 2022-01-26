The Northeastern State basketball teams will be back on the road Thursday to face Pittsburg State after long homestands.
The NSU men, coming off a 59-50 win over Lincoln Saturday, Jan. 22 at the NSU Event Center, ended a four-game winless streak. The RiverHawks are 9-9 overall and 4-8 in MIAA play.
Forward Emeka Obukwelu, who scored a game-high 21 rebounds and grabbed 12 rebounds against Lincoln, leads NSU in both scoring (17.2 points) and rebounding (9.3). Obukwelu is shooting 54.8 percent overall and 80.6 percent from the free throw line.
Also averaging in double figures for the RiverHawks are guards Christian Cook and Rashad Perkins. Cook is averaging 16.7 points, leads the team in 3-pointers made (38) and is shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point territory. Perkins is averaging 12.8 points and leads NSU in overall shooting percentage (58.1).
Saturday’s win came after road losses to Central Oklahoma and Newman, and home setbacks to Missouri Southern and Central Missouri.
Pittsburg State (4-14, 3-9) has dropped its last five games, most recently to Fort Hays State (70-51) on Saturday, Jan. 22.
The Gorillas are paced by Iziah James, who averages 10.9 points. Cameron Huefner averages 9.5 points.
NSU, who defeated the Gorillas, 59-42, at the NSU Event Center on Dec. 11, will remain on the road Saturday when it takes on Missouri Southern.
NSU women look to bounce back: The RiverHawks (4-13, 2-9) are coming off a 58-46 loss to No. 17 Nebraska-Kearney Tuesday at the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks, who suffered a 65-51 loss to Pittsburg State in the first meeting on Dec. 11 at the NSU Event Center, are led by Maleeah Langstaff. Langstaff, the MIAA Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week, posted a triple-double (32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists) against Lincoln on Saturday, Jan. 22. She’s averaging a team-high 16.5 points and 9.6 rebounds.
Pittsburg State, who has lost its last two games, will enter Thursday's contest at 11-7 overall and 6-6 in the MIAA. The Gorillas have fallen to Nebraska-Kearney (72-58) and Fort Hays State (86-82) in their previous two outings.
Pittsburg State is led in scoring by Tristan Gegg, who averages 16.6 points. Erin Davis and Jayme Jackson both average 9.6 points.
The RiverHawks will visit Missouri Southern Saturday.
