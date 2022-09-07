Tahlequah will try to bounce back from an agonizing loss to Sapulpa in its season opener when it visits Wagoner in a week two matchup Friday in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Tigers came back from a 26-7 second-half deficit and took the lead twice late against the Chieftains before falling 39-35 at Doc Wadley Stadium in Tahlequah.
The Class 4A fourth-ranked Bulldogs also dropped their season opener to 5A No. 3 Coweta, 9-7.
Friday’s meeting will be the third in three years between Tahlequah and Wagoner. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers, 21-7, last season at Doc Wadley Stadium and posted a 22-10 victory in 2020 at Wagoner.
“There’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves because Wagoner’s not going to feel sorry for us when we go take the field on Friday night,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “They are a very good football team. They’re really good. They’re aggressive and they’re physical. They just play football. They’re football players that play football the right way.”
Tahlequah was led offensively by the tandem of junior quarterback Brody Younger and junior tight end Brayden Northington against Sapulpa. They connected for touchdowns of 50, 86 and 29 yards. Younger completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 224 yards and four touchdowns, and Northington finished with four receptions for 165 yards. Sophomore receiver Beckett Robinson had Tahlequah’s other offensive score on a 23-yard TD catch that gave the Tigers a 35-32 edge with 1:25 remaining.
The Tigers, who had just 15:01 in time of possession, were limited on the ground, totaling just 20 yards on 19 attempts. Robinson led the way with 13 yards on two carries. Running backs Josh Munoz and Darryn Spahr combined for 15 yards on 14 attempts.
Robinson closed with four receptions for 47 yards, and Munoz had two grabs for 12 yards.
Tahlequah got its first and only score of the first half from its defense when senior defensive back Cale Matlock returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown. Senior defensive back Dylan Leep also had a first-half interception.
The Tigers’ defense allowed 533 total yards of offense, including 289 rushing yards. The Chieftains were 12 of 16 (75 percent) on third down conversions. Sapulpa had three touchdowns of 30 yards or more, including a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Colton Howard to receiver Kylen Edward to open the scoring in the second half.
“There were a lot of things to take from the game that were very positive,” Gilbert said. “The thing that you see from the negative side of things is just a mistake here or there at critical times.
“When you invest in something as much as we’ve had, it’s tough to lose a game like that. It really takes the wind out of the sails, and we just can’t allow that to carry over to the next game. Our word of the week is resiliency, and it’s bouncing back from setbacks. Friday night was a setback, even though many people were entertained on both sides, whether you’re a Tahlequah fan or Sapulpa fan.”
Gilbert was most pleased with the play of his special teams. Placekicker Bodee Jimerson was 5 for 5 on extra points, Robinson had three punts totaling 98 yards and placed one inside the Sapulpa 20-yard line, and Munoz had a kick return of 29 yards.
“Our special teams were really good,” Gilbert said. “Out of all three phases, I thought the most solid of our three phases was the special teams. They did a really good job.”
The Bulldogs also suffered a gut-wrenching setback in week one as Coweta’s Parker Stephens booted a 38-yard field goal with 1:28 left to lift the Tigers.
Wagoner’s lone score came on a fumble recovery that was returned by Keyton Cole for a 20-yard touchdown with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Wagoner’s defense was stout against the run, holding Coweta to minus-30 yards. The Tigers had 166 yards through the air.
“They’re going to be a tough out. That’s why they haven’t lost many football games over the last 10 years,” Gilbert said. “It doesn’t matter the classification, they know how to play football.
“It’s a big challenge, it makes it exciting and fun. You like to be challenged and see where you’re at, knowing that win or lose we’re going to find out a lot about ourselves when we play a team like Wagoner.”
