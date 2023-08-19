At just 19 years old, Trey Forrest has added quite the resume during his powerlifting career.
The Fort Gibson native in just a couple of years has already won a National Championship in Scottsdale, AZ, and was the International Powerlifting Champion after a meet in the Grand Caymen Islands.
“It can be a little hard sometimes but I have never backed down from a challenge so I definitely love it,” said Forrest. “I love having all that pressure. I love being able to back up my game in the spotlight. So it’s nice to have that sort of accountability if you want to say.”
While there is not powerlifting in the Olympics, IPF is equal to Olympic Athletes. After his most recent meet in the Grand Cayman Island, the reality that Forrest was an Olympian set in.
“I have a certificate that I’m an Olympic Athlete from that meet I just did so it’s basically a regional Olympic instead of a world Olympian,” said Forrest. “The next step would be the World Games, which is like basically on the Olympic chain with the exact same label as the Olympians.”
In the event before that in Scottsdale, Forrest did not think he had the best day but still walked away a winner.
“It was a great time had a pretty good meet, and put up a few numbers, but I didn’t have the meet I really wanted. But we still ended up winning it,” said Forrest.
Forrest got his start in powerlifting thanks to his successful high school football career.
By the time Forrest was an upperclassman, schools started bringing the former offensive lineman to campus for visits. Early on in his visits, Forrest realized that he did not love football like he thought he did.
Once he came to this conclusion, Forrest started looking at the steps moving forward.
“It was nice to get those offers and had the opportunity to go play college sports at another level,” said Forrest. “In the process of all the visits and camps, we figured out they had powerlifting teams, that’s what I wanted to do. I have loved powerlifting ever since I first started it and just I just knew I had a love for that it didn’t have for football.”
After those visits, Forrest started competing at the high school level. During that time, Forrest picked up a pair of Regional Championships.
While he could have competed in the State Championship, Forrest missed the meet to compete in the IPF National Competition.
“I competed a little bit in high school, It’s a little bit different, it’s not as strict,” said Forrest. “I ended up having to skip the State Meet, which I was hoping to win.”
During his most recent competition, the North American Powerlifting Federation’s Regional Powerlifting Championship. During this meet, there were competitors from 15 different countries with 300 athletes competing in different weight classes.
During that meet, Forrest lifted a combined weight of 1,617 pounds. Forrest finished with a 683.4-pound squat, a 374.8-pound bench press, and a 606.2-pound deadlift.
“It’s just a completely different sport up there really,” said Forrest. “Being able to go up there on that level and execute the plan and ended up winning verse in the 19-23 age group was just a major success.”
For now, Forrest is in the middle of his offseason. While he does not know for sure when his next meet is, the guess is at the start of May 2024.
