MUSKOGEE – Bacone College has announced Britanie Wacoche as their new head golf coach.
“I am ecstatic to be able to have this opportunity at Bacone College,” Wacoche said. “I have enjoyed playing golf in the NAIA for many years and would like to help others do the same.”
Wacoche is from Tahlequah where she lettered four years in golf for Sequoyah High School. She earned a volleyball and golf scholarship to Ottawa University where she was named a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athlete for 2018-2019, KCAC All-Conference player from 2016-2019, All-KCAC Academic, a 2016 KCAC Women’s Golf Conference Champion, a member of the KCAC Team of Character for years 2015, 2016 and 2018 and named the NAIA Champion of Character for 2019.
She graduated with Honors from Ottawa University with a B.A. in Exercise Science and was the assistant volleyball coach for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College before accepting the position at Bacone College.
“We’re proud to bring Britanie to Bacone to serve as our head golf coach, to recruit and coach rising Native golfers to play at a collegiate level,” said President Dr. Ferlin Clark. Her academic and athletic accomplishments as well as her dedication, discipline and high performance contribute immensely to Bacone’s transformation and our refocus to our historic mission of educating American Indians.”
Wacoche looks forward to moving closer to her family and hometown, but also sees the position as a “dream coming to life.” Accepting a position at Bacone College is a homecoming of sorts for Wacoche. The college’s beautiful historic Wacoche Hall building is named after her family. Her great grandparents met at Bacone.
“This is something really special. I know they’re looking down really proud today. I’m a proud dad today,” said her father, Jeff Wacoche, assistant chief for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.
The new coach said her immediate plans are to recruit a group of highly motivated athletes with a desire to improve and be part of a growing program and build on the seven athletes currently participating in men’s and women’s golf this spring.
“My intentions are to help the athletes build on their own talents while learning how to create a healthy lifestyle they can sustain long term,” Wacoche said. “I would eventually like to create a competitive atmosphere that allows each athlete to thrive both athletically and academically. I want to build a program here at Bacone College that Indigenous youth want to be a part of.”
