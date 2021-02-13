Bacone College dedicates new basketball gym floor in center

MUSKOGEE - Bacone College dedicated its new Warrior Gym floor in the Palmer Center during spring convocation Thursday.
Director for the Center for American Indians Aaron Adson offered a Native prayer and blessing.
Bacone Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Beverly Smith, Student-Athlete Alize Ruiz, and Student Government President Janay Wilson offered comments to the college community.
The new floor features the college's medicine wheel logo at center court.
The medicine wheel, designed by Art Director Emeritus Ruthe Blalock Jones (Shawnee-Delaware-Peoria), is an integral part of Bacone College's identity and mission related to educating American Indians.
The logo design features buffalo tracks symbolizing good fortune; a tipi design representing a camp, home, and spiritual sanctuary; and a flame of knowledge.
"This is our college, our home court, and we want you to protect it as well as show good sportsmanship," Clark said to the men's and women's basketball teams and the college community during the dedication.
The Bacone College Warriors have been hosting home games this season at the Muskogee Civic Center.
The first home basketball game at Palmer Center Gym on the new floor was scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, weather permitting.
Visit www.baconeathletics.com for COVID-19 restrictions for attendance and a complete game schedule for the season.
