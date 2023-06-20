Tahlequah track and field and cross country’s Trae Baker is truly dedicated to the grind.
Right now Baker is taking a week off where he will not run at all. In fact, Baker is spending this week at a Church camp as he looks to get his mind off of running for a time.
Despite the track season ending over a month ago, Baker has still been working and competing with his last track event running on Sunday, June 18 at the New Balance Invite at the University of Pennsylvania.
Baker will now take a week off before starting his cross-country training.
“I won’t be running the whole week. I am at church camp too and that helps,” said Baker “Once I take this week off it will be full blown cross-country season.”
Throughout his two seasons, Baker only gets about two or three weeks where he is not training. The incoming senior has not taken a break from running this calendar year.
“I have not taken a week off since December,” said Baker. “I love it, I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t like it. At the same time, it is a lot, running is a full-body sport. You have to get it through and not think about it that much.”
At the New Balance invite, Baker competed in the 800-meter race. Competing with people from across the nation, Baker finished with a time of 1:55.4. That time was just one second off of his personal record and earned him 16 out of 52 runners.
“I think it will help especially once I get to bigger meets in college, it will get me used to going against a big group,” said Baker. “It was definitely humbling I don’t normally see that in Oklahoma that much. I thought it was good to leave the state and compete.”
The only way to qualify for the meet was to make the cut based on a runner’s season times.
“It is one of the most prestigious meets of the season,” said Baker. “I just thought why don’t I go out and run and take advantage of how much I have improved this season. Just to be more aggressive. I did not make a move when I needed to, I feel if I was more aggressive I would have run a little bit better.”
Baker will put his track spikes on the shelf and pick up his cross-country shoes as he begins training on Monday, June 26 with the rest of the Tigers.
