Trae Baker continues his hot stretch this season with another win.
Baker and the rest of the Tahlequah cross country team competed in the Distance After Dark meet at Rogers State University on Thursday, Aug. 31. Baker won the meet with a time of 14:56.31. Baker averaged a mile time of 4:58.
Baker has been on a hot stretch this season, finishing in the top five in each meet and winning three straight meets.
Jacob Tiger also nabbed a top-10 finish with a time of 15:53.694. Jalen Hooper was the next closest Tiger with a time of 16:20.73 good for 27 place.
Overall the Tigers finished in sixth place.
On the girl's side, McKenna Hood led the Lady Tigers coming in ninth place with a time of 18:45.88. During that, Hood averaged a time of 6:15.3.
Tori Pham followed up Hood in 24 places with a time of 19:41.05 while averaging a mile time of 6:33.7. Josalin Hernandez came in 57 with a time of 21:15.25.
Overall the Lady Tigers came in seventh place.
THS will be back in action at the Broken Arrow Invite on Sept. 9.
