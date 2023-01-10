Trae Baker competed at the Prentice Gudgen Invitational Indoor track meet at Pittsburgh State University on Jan. 7, and was the champion of the 800 meters with a time of 1:59.02. Baker, out of 112 runners from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas, stands with his first-place medal from the event.
Baker wins 800M race at PSU
