Baker wins 800M race at PSU

Jay Baker | Courtesy Photo

Trae Baker competed at the Prentice Gudgen Invitational Indoor track meet at Pittsburgh State University on Jan. 7, and was the champion of the 800 meters with a time of 1:59.02. Baker, out of 112 runners from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas, stands with his first place medal from the event.

