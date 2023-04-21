This year the Bassmaster Classic generated more than $35 million for this year’s host City of Knoxville, Tennessee.
This year’s event was a smashing success, breaking attendance and viewership records this year’s event was the biggest ever.
With next year’s event in Tulsa, it is fair to assume that city officials are licking their chops. This year’s events brought in a crowd of 163,914 people.
“It has proven time and time again that fishing and the outdoor industry strengthen local economies,” said Chase Anderson, CEO of B.A.S.S. “It’s our hope that through media coverage of our exciting tournaments and by attracting our signature large, passionate crowds, every Bassmaster tournament can be an economic win for our host cities.”
B.A.S.S. fans from as far as Australia and Japan packed Knoxville. Visitors made up 31,525 room nights at Hotels in the area.
This year’s events brought in four million more dollars to the economy than when the event was hosted there in 2019.
Next year’s tournament kicks off on Friday, March 22, 2024, at Grand Lake in Tulsa and lasts until Sunday, March 24.
