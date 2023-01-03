BATTLE IN ADAIR: Lady Indians clutch the win over Lady Warriors

The Lady Indians won the battle in Adair against the Lady Warriors, 46-42 – and what a battle it was.
Sequoyah’s No. 30 Annaston Brown was back in action Tuesday night after missing a few games due to injury. She saw her first three points in the first quarter with four minutes to go. The Lady Indians worked to find their groove during the first. Turnovers on both sides left Sequoyah down 12-8 at the start of the second quarter.
The Lady Indians came out with a stronger defense in the second but struggled to get their shots to fall throughout the quarter. A three ball by No. 30 with two minutes to go brought the score to 19-15, Lady Warriors still leading. A pair of Lady Indians took a trip to the line along with a down low shot by No. 25 Abby Combs and brought the score to 21-19, with the Lady Warriors leading at halftime.
A layup plus the foul shot by Sequoyah’s No. 20 Shailey Hair tied the game up at the beginning of the second half of the game. A three ball connected by No. 23 Carey Folsum brought the Lady Indians their first lead of the game, 25-23. Sequoyah showed tough defense; however, small errors allowed Adair to regain the lead, 29-25, at the end of the third.
Turnover after turnover kept it anyone’s ball game as the end of the fourth quickly approached. A foul on Sequoyah’s Hair and a carry by the Lady Warriors with seven seconds to go had the Lady Indians with the lead and the possible win. However, Adair’s No. 23 busted a three to tie up the score and continue the battle right into overtime.
Much like regulation, overtime was a battle as both teams continued to trade buckets. The Lady Indians were able to connect on several free throws to clutch the win over the Adair Lady Warriors 46-42.
See the Lady Indians next in action Thursday, Jan. 5 in the Lincoln Christian Tournament at 4P.M. against Wagoner.
