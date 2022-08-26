The Keys Lady Cougars have struggled on the diamond this fall. Thursday evening they not only didn't struggle, they made a 14-4 win over the Salina Lady Wildcats look easy.
For starters, Lady Cougar pitcher Maddie Hamby has been plagued with lots of free passes. Thursday, the young hurler tossed a no-hitter, walked just six, and struck out five.
In the top of the first inning, Hamby retired the first three Lady Wildcats on just seven pitches.
The Lady Cougars tallied three runs in their half of the inning, on a walk by Bailey Davis, a triple by Kylie Forrest, a single by Hamby, and a double by Paige Foreman.
Salina scored once in the second when the leadoff batter was hit by a pitch, stole second, was sacrificed to third, and scored on a passed ball.
A series of walks, hits, and errors allowed the Lady Cougars to add three more runs to their lead, 6-1.
Salina scored once in the third, while in the bottom of the inning, Keys failed to score.
Salina didn't score in the fourth, bringing the Lady Cougars to bat.
And they did! When the dust settled, the Lady Cougars were in cruise mode, leading 14-2. The eight Keys runs came on the strength of four Salina errors, singles by Hamby, Ella Green, Kamy Green, and Emmalee Hodge, and back-to-back triples by Davis and Forrest.
Salina attempted a comeback in the fifth, but managed just two runs, far too little, far too late.
Davis finished with a triple, a single, and a walk, one run batted in, and three runs scored.
Forrest had two triples, two ribbies, and four runs scored. Hamby had three RBIs on two singles, and scored twice. Foreman ended up with an RBI double, while E. Green had an RBI single, and scored once. K. Green had a pair of singles, a walk, knocked in one run, stole a base, and scored once.
Sarah Kelley drove in a run with a single, stole a base, and scored once, and Hodge had a single, was hit by a pitch, drove in two, and scored twice.
The Lady Cougars did commit three errors in the game, while Salina committed four, all in the same inning.
The Keys Lady Cougars are now 2-12 as they prepare to host Spiro on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they will travel to Spiro for a 4:30 p.m. rematch.
