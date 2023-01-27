Battle of two Cherokee County teams ends in victory for one

The Sequoyah Indians took on their neighbors from Keys Friday, Jan. 27 at The Place Where They Play. In the four-quarter battle, Keys outscored the Indians for the win and a final score of 45-35.
The first quarter started fast and furious with both teams eager to get control of the ballgame. The Sequoyah defense worked to keep the Keys ball on the perimeter however the Cougar offense took command with their three-point shooting game. They were able to outscore the Indians, 16-9.
The second quarter brought out the fight in both teams in true showdown fashion. The Indians cut away at the Cougar lead outscoring them 9-4. By the end of the quarter Keys held the lead by two points, 20-18.
Hitting the court after halftime the Cougars showed up big with 10 points. The Indian offense worked to get their shots under the rim to fall. The Cougar defense kept the Indians moving the ball around looking for some momentum. Fouls started emerging as the game’s intensity continued into the fourth with Keys up over Sequoyah 30-22.
Turnovers in the fourth stifled the Indians comeback as the Cougars were able to capitalize on their time with the ball. The Cougars took the win over the Indians with a final score of 45-35.
Leading the Indians in scoring were Talen Gann with nine, Kellan Holmes at eight, Trenton Drywater with seven, Brody Young with five. Finishing out the Indians score was Jake Brown and Jalen Handle both with three.
Leading the Cougars in their win were Reed Trimble with 14, Josiah Wolff with seven, and Joe Green with five. Colton Combs, Garin Barnes, and Trenton Nichols all with four a piece along with Austin Davis with three.
The Indians will play next on Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Place Where They Play at 3 p.m. against Silo.
