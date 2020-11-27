Beggs bombs Keys, ends Cougars' playoff run

BEGGS -- Keys didn't have any answers for Beggs' team speed and the Demons cruised to a 52-14 win Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the OSSAA Class 2A Playoffs.
Beggs, who improves to 8-2 and advances to next week's semifinals, was led by running back C.J. Brown's four touchdowns.
Brown started the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run on the Demons' first offensive possession. He also had a pair of 31-yard TD receptions from quarterback Kyron Grayson in the second and third quarters, and had a 64-yard scoring run on the first play of the second half that put Beggs up 38-0.
"Beggs is just an outstanding football team," Keys' first-year head coach Adam Hass said. "They have athletes all over the field and have a ton of speed. They just basically took away our strength and they have guys that are a threat to take it to the house every single play. I was impressed seeing them on film and now I'm even more impressed."
The Demons also had a 53-yard touchdown run by Red Martel, a Wendell Harrelson 4-yard TD run, and a 50-yard touchdown pass from Jameson Ross to Jeremiah Olden.
The Cougars, who finish their season at 5-8, couldn't find any offense until the fourth quarter. They went three-and-out six times, including three of their five first-half possessions.
Sophomore running back Cooper Hamilton got Keys on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter with a 16-yard touchdown run that capped a 62-yard drive. Junior fullback Colby Nottingham found the end zone from four yards out with 12 seconds left to complete the scoring.
"This team has never quit," Hass said. "They kept fighting and kept fighting all the way to the end. That's what we talked about halftime, we can lay down and die or we can come out here and keep fighting. That's what we did. We kept fighting for each other, and I think we came closer together in that second half. I'm super proud of them."
Keys' playoff run is the best in school history. It was the first time in program history the Cougars played on Thanksgiving week.
"It was a process going into the season and we knew it was going to be a process," Hass said. "We went through the adversity and we took our lumps early, trying to just get better every day. They did. We got better every week, so we were able to put it together there at the end and have some success."
