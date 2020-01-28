The Class 3A No. 20 Keys Lady Cougars traveled to Westville on Tuesday and notched their second straight win, defeating The Lady Yellowjackets, 59-36.
The Lady Cougars, led by Ashlynn Berry's 21 points, improve to 13-5 on the season under head coach Jami Springwater.
The game began rather close, with the first quarter ending at a score of 12-8. Keys extended its lead minorly before the half, working its way to a 28-18 advantage. In the third quarter, however, the Lady Cougars took absolute control over the game, outsourcing Westville 23-4 in the third. Ten of the third quarter points came from Kylie Eubanks.
Twelve of Berry's points came in the second quarter, totaling 12 of the teams 16 second quarter points. Berry also scored three times from behind the arc.
Eubanks was close behind Berry with 18 points of her own. Sierra Winkler followed with eight points.
Courtney McCollum led scoring for Westville with 14 points. 12 of McCollum's points came from behind the arc. Karlee Sellers had eight points on the night, accounting for two three-pointers of her own.
Keys will host Hulbert this Friday in Park Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.