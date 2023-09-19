Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.