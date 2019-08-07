What Betty Danner did as a sophomore on the softball field for Tahlequah was compelling.
Her production with a bat in her hands was what one would expect from a veteran.
She made hitting a ball with authority simple, and she did it consistently.
Danner was right there with Emily Sampson, who is currently on scholarship playing at the University of Central Arkansas, and Lanie Sanders — two seniors who thrived over their careers.
She was potent.
She played an essential role on a team that reached the Class 5A State Tournament for a second straight year.
Lady Tigers’ second-year head coach Chris Ray recognizes Danner’s bat skills as among the best he’s coached.
“When I first took this job I heard stories about her in the front yard just hitting night after night after night, repetition after repetition,” Ray said. “I’ve videoed her several times and showed it to the other kids so they can see what a bat head is supposed to look like through the zone. That’s what sets her apart from an ordinary high school player. Most high school hitters drag the bat head through the zone. She throws it through there and that’s the reason she generates so much pop.”
Hitting between Sampson and Sanders in the No. 3 spot, Danner led the Lady Tigers in three offensive categories. She led with eight home runs, 38 runs batted in and was even with Sampson in doubles at 15. She also hit .434 and posted an on-base percentage of .500.
The jump she made from her freshman year was significant. The game slowed down, she was more relaxed and more sure of herself.
“My freshman year I was really nervous and everything, especially whenever I was put into the varsity spot. I was overthinking things,” said Danner, also a sure-handed second baseman. “My sophomore year, I treated it like it was just a game and went out and had fun and did what I know how to do.”
The jump was also immediate.
In the 2018 season opener against El Reno at the Pryor Festival, she went 2 for 5 with a double, a home run, and drove in what would be a season-best six runs.
In all, Danner had 17 multi-hit games, four games of three hits, and knocked in at least one run in 19 of Tahlequah’s 41 games.
“She had a good year, she really did,” Ray said. “She was one of the more feared hitters in our lineup, and I’m glad to have her back for this year and the following year. She hits for average. She has a good eye at the plate. She can hit the ball out of the yard. The thing about Betty is she has power to all fields. She does a really good job of getting the barrel through the ball.
“Betty does a good job of shortening up with two strikes. She’s not going to get cheated her first two cuts. She can swing it.”
Summer ball and personal training helped her make strides.
“I played with my travel ball team and I was practicing every night and seeing live arms,” she said. “I just became more comfortable in seeing pitches. I learned to adjust to pitch location and took that into my sophomore year. Working out and getting stronger really helped me too.”
Danner won’t have the luxury of hitting behind Sampson this season. Adjustments will need to me made and opposing pitchers will be aware of that.
She’ll be even more important to the Tahlequah lineup that will also feature a veteran and another accomplished hitter in senior McKenna Wofford.
“It’ll be different without Emily and Lanie, but we have Boo (Wofford) back and she was really good for us last year,” she said. “I need to get the big hits this year. I’m better at recognizing the changeup now than I was last year so that will help.
“I don’t think about having more pressure on myself. I think about just going up there and trying my best.”
Softball has always been a love for Danner.
She’s never completely away from the game.
From personal training in her front yard to competitive summer ball to mashing opposing pitchers in the Lady Tiger lineup, she’s leaving her mark.
“I grew up around the game because a lot of my family members were involved with it,” she said. “My parents never really pushed me to play any sport, but I wanted to try out softball and I fell in love with all parts of it — hitting, fielding and all that fun stuff.”
“She lives, eats and breathes softball,” Ray said.
