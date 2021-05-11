Big Dam Bridge 100 opens registration

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - Registration for the 15th annual 2021 Big Dam Bridge 100, Arkansas' premier cycling event, is now open.
The 2021 tour that is set for Sept. 25 will be held as a mass start, in-person event and will comply with all Arkansas Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding COVID-19 on the day of the ride. If health concerns prohibit a mass gathering of potentially 3,500 cyclists at one time, a contingency plan is in place to conduct a hybrid in-person ride during the course of two to three days the same weekend.
"We are planning for the best-case scenario, which is to fully return to this iconic event as we have known it for 15 years, with the exception of last year," said Bruce Dunn, event director of the Big Dam Bridge 100. "As active cases of COVID-19 continue to fall and vaccinations continue rolling out, we are optimistic conditions in the fall will allow for our traditional, large-scale ride. However, we are building backup plans for our cyclists because we realize how much people are ready to return to the experience of riding with their friends and fellow cyclists."
Arvest Bank is the presenting sponsor of the 2021 Big Dam Bridge 100. The tour features five routes ranging from 15 to 105 miles across Central Arkansas' varying landscape that includes river and mountain scenery. Every route includes aid stations that provide food, liquids, aid and volunteer support and every cyclist can enjoy a unique finish-line experience, along with post-ride food and drinks.
The Big Dam Bridge 100 celebrates the Big Dam Bridge, a 4226-foot bridge that was built across the Arkansas River for pedestrian and bicycle traffic. It is the longest bridge in North America built for that purpose.
The bridge connects more than 40 miles of scenic riverside trails along Little Rock and North Little Rock, as well as 70,000 acres of city, county, state and federal parks.
Proceeds from the ride benefit the Big Dam Bridge Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works to promote, support and preserve the bridge.
To register for the Big Dam Bridge 100, view route options, deadlines, updates, the jersey, unique finisher medal and swag bag, or to sign up for the weekly newsletter, visit www.TheBigDamBridge100.com. Follow the Big Dam Bridge 100 Cycling Tour on Facebook and the BDB100Arkansas on Instagram.
