Sometimes all it takes is one bad inning.
The Northeastern State RiverHawks can attest to this after its 8-4 loss to Central Oklahoma on Tuesday, April 11. A big fifth inning from the Broncos sunk NSU and gave them a sweep in the three mid-week games the teams played.
Finding themselves down 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Bray den Rodden mashed a two-run home to give NSU a lead.
In the fifth inning, the Broncos struck. A bases-loaded walk tied the game up for the Broncos. A sacrifice fly gave the RiverHawks their first out of the inning but also gave up the lead 3-2.
The Broncos added two more runs on an Aiden Proctor single. Another sacrifice fly from Seth Gray capped off COU’s scoring for the inning and the game.
NSU cut the deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning when C.D. White drove in Rodden on a single up the middle.
NSu added another run in the seventh inning thanks to an Isaiah Keller solo home run.
That is where the Riverhawks bats cold off though.
The Broncos locked NSU down for the next two innings. The Broncos’ combination of Jacob Bailey and Valek Cisneros combined to allow just one NSU base runner and no hits.
The RiverHawks got their lone base runner after the seventh inning when pinch hitter Drew Miller reached via hit-by-pitch.
COU went with the pitcher-by-committee route with no one pitching more than two and two-thirds innings. Grant Zwald ended up earning the win for the Broncos after going two and two-thirds innings, striking out two, walking one, and allowing one run RiverHawk to cross home plate.
Javier Sanchez earned the loss for NSU after going zero innings allowing four runs to come around.
The loss moves NSU to 16-20.
The RiverHawks will be back in action at 3 p.m. in Claremore, OK for a three-game series. NSU will start the series on Friday, April 14, and end on Sunday, April 16.
