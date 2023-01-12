WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Northeastern State had five players in double-figures as they dug themselves out of a double-digit first-half deficit to best Central Missouri 74-63 on Thursday evening.
Tylor Arnold paced both teams with a season-high 19 points. He also had a team-high eight rebounds, with five assists and three steals. Dillon Bailey scored 15 points, Rashad Perkins scored 14, and Christian Cook added ten. Obi Agu came off the bench with 12 points.
Thursday is NSU's second consecutive road victory as they improve to 9-5 overall (6-4 MIAA).
Northeastern State dealt themselves a rollercoaster first half, with Central Missouri getting off to a fast start. The Mules led as many as 15 points with just under nine minutes remaining in the half. Shooting woes plagued UCM for the rest of the way, with the Mules going 2-for-12 from the field. Northeastern State pounced, scoring 14 unanswered points, and finished the half on a 20-4 run. Bailey had ten points in the opening half and hit a go-ahead jumper with 2:01 left to give NSU a two-point lead; they left for the locker room ahead 31-28 over the Mules.
The RiverHawks came out of the locker room scoring six unanswered points and never trailed the contest again. Thursday's win is the second consecutive over the Mules and the first victory for the men's basketball program in Warrensburg.
The contest featured just two lead changes, with NSU's big run in the first half being the difference.
Central Missouri dropped its third straight game overall and fell to 7-9 (3-7 MIAA). The Mules had three in double figures and two with 18 points.
The RiverHawks head next to Lincoln, where they will face the Blue Tigers Saturday at 3 p.m.
