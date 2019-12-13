Big run lifts Jenks past Tahlequah

Tahlequah had four players finish in double figures, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers dropped their first game of the season to Jenks, 70-56, Friday evening in the semifinal round of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational at the TMAC.
Jenks overcame a three-point halftime deficit with a surge in the third quarter, going on a 17-3 run behind the duo of Chase Martin and Benjamin Averitt.
Martin, who finished with a game-high 22 points, and Averitt, who added 20, scored all 17 points during what would be a game-changing stretch that saw the Trojans take a 41-30 lead. Martin had 16 of his points in the third.
The Tigers, led by senior standout guard Jaxon Jones' 15 points, refused to go away. They sliced Jenks' lead to 58-50 with 3:14 remaining in the contest after a Tanner Christian 3-pointer.
But the Trojans took advantage of a technical foul with a pair of free throws from Martin and a jumper by Averitt to regain control. They never let the Tigers get closer than nine points the remainder of the way.
Tahlequah, ranked 15th in Class 5A, falls to 3-1 under head coach Duane Jones. The Tigers will face Moore in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
"I thought at times tonight we played at a championship level," Duane Jones said. "The first half, especially the second quarter, we played great defense and we drew three charges. That was kind of our goal going into the game. We didn't play great coming out of the break. That first three or four minutes was the difference in the game."
Class 6A No. 9 Jenks (3-1) advances to Saturday's championship game and will play Bixby. Bixby defeated Moore, 80-64, in the Friday night's finale.
Joining Jaxon Jones in double figures for the Tigers were Hayden Wagers with 13 points, Tanner Christian with 12, and Kooper McAlvain with 11.
Tahlequah led by as many as seven points in the first half, thanks to a 10-0 run in the second quarter. Wagers and McAlvain canned back-to-back 3s, McAlvain added a pair of free throws and Qua'shon Leathers had a steal that he converted into a layup to put the Tigers up 22-15 with 3:54 left before halftime.
