It’s time for the big stage for both Tahlequah basketball teams.
It’s a unique time.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers will be playing in state tournaments in the same year for the first time in school history.
The No. 10 Tigers will face third-ranked Carl Albert at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Skiatook, and the fifth-ranked Lady Tigers will take on No. 11 Lawton Eisenhower in a 2 p.m. tipoff Thursday in Owasso.
The Lady Tigers will be making their third state tournament appearance in the last four years under head coach David Qualls, and the Tigers will be making their first appearance since 2008-09.
Tigers hope to slow down fast-paced Titans
Tahlequah, coming off a dramatic 52-51 win in the closing seconds against Durant last week in an area tournament consolation championship game, goes into Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup against Carl Albert with a mark of 18-9 under head coach Duane Jones. The Tigers have won six of their last seven games.
Carl Albert enters play at 18-7 and has won 12 of its last 13 with the only loss coming to top-ranked Del City.
Tahlequah’s path to where it is now has been memorable. The Tigers won their first playoff game in 11 years against Skiatook, and then went two steps beyond with wins over Collinsville and Durant to reach state.
“It’s really been special. It’s kinda been a whirlwind, just one thing after the other,” Jones said Wednesday afternoon. “You don’t get a lot of time to prepare, kinda just going on fumes right now and not getting a lot of sleep. We’re trying to prepare for Carl Albert the best we can.”
“It’s been a great experience this week, knowing we’re going to the state tournament,” Tahlequah senior standout guard Jaxon Jones said. “Every time I think about it, it’s amazing that we’re going to the state tournament.”
The Tigers will try to slow down the fast-paced Titans, who are 13-7 against ranked teams.
“They’re very athletic,” Duane said of the Titans. “They’re very good defensively. Their best offense is turning their defense into offense. They’ve got a couple of kids who can really shoot the ball well, so we’ve got our work cut out for us. We feel like we’ve got a decent gameplan. If we can execute it, we can put ourselves in position to win the game.”
Jaxon, a Northeastern State signee, averages a team-high 19 points. Jones is shooting 43.9 percent overall, 41.1 percent from behind the 3-point arc, and leads the Tigers in both rebounding (five per game) and assists (3.9).
“We’re just treating it like another game,” Jaxon said. “We know they’re going to be really tough. They’re one of the top teams in the state, and they’re very athletic. “They like to put on a lot of ball pressure and trap, so we’re going to have to handle that, limit turnovers and finish around the basket.”
Senior forward Kooper McAlvain has played a big role for the Tigers since coming back from an injury. McAlvain has shown a knack for knocking down big shots, including a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to end the first half against Durant.
“I feel like if we can make them play half-court offense and don’t let them get out on the fastbreak we’ll give ourselves a good chance because they turn defense into offense really good,” McAlvain said.
Tahlequah has been more balanced on the offensive end recently. Junior Tanner Christian averages 7.8 points, junior Hayden Wagers follows at 7.3 points, and junior Qua’shon Leathers is coming off an 11-point outing against Durant.
But it’s been the play of the defense that has carried the Tigers, especially since the start of the playoffs.
“I think our defense has really been good all year long and the last two or three weeks it’s been excellent,” Duane said. “We shot the ball well earlier in the season, and we’ve shot the ball real well in practice this week. If we can put those two together, we stand a good chance.”
Other quarterfinal round games Thursday in Skiatook are Tulsa Memorial/Lawton MacArthur (3:30 p.m.), Tulsa Edison/Shawnee (7 p.m.) and Del City/Bishop Kelley (2 p.m.). With a win over Carl Albert, the Tigers would play the Memorial/MacArthur winner at 6 p.m. Friday at the Mabee Center in Tulsa.
Lady Tigers in familiar territory
Reaching the state tournament has become a common trend for Tahlequah under head coach David Qualls.
The Lady Tigers, who are making their third appearance in four years, will face Lawton Eisenhower at 2 p.m. Thursday in Owasso.
Tahlequah, 19-7 overall, has been dominant in its road to state. In their three wins, the Lady Tigers have defeated Glenpool, Claremore and Carl Albert by an average margin of 26.7 points. They’ve also won their last five games.
Lawton Eisenhower goes in at 14-12. The Lady Eagles have won three of their last four games, including a 57-54 win over Lawton MacArthur to advance to the state tournament. It will be their fourth consecutive trip to state.
“We know we have our hands full with Lawton Ike,” Qualls said on Monday. “They’ve been to four straight state tournaments. They’ve got a lot of tradition. They made the semifinals last year, so we know we’re up for a challenge. Everybody in the state tournament is good.”
There are similarities between Eisenhower and Carl Albert.
“Kind of like Carl Albert, they’re going to want to speed us up and throw a lot of different presses at us,” Qualls said. “They’ve got good athletes and they hang their hat on defense. They try to turn defense into offense.”
Tahlequah’s biggest question is how effective leading scorer Faith Springwater will be after the sophomore forward suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter against Carl Albert. Springwater, who averages 12.4 points and also a team-high 6.6 rebounds, practiced for the first time on Wednesday and was at about 75 percent. Qualls said she will start Thursday’s game.
The Lady Tigers’ biggest strengths have been their balance on the offense end and consistent defensive play. Five players average 7.2 points or better, and opponents are averaging just 36.3 points.
“I feel like that makes us really hard to guard,” junior guard Kacey Fishinghawk said of the balanced scoring. “If I’m not having a good night, Lydia (McAlvain) or Kloe (Bowin) might have one, or Faith will have one. You never know if Naida (Rodriguez) or Lily (Couch) are going to come off the bench and have one.”
Senior forward Kloe Bowin, a Rogers State signee, follows Springwater at nine points. Bowin is shooting a team-best 56 percent overall, averages 5.8 rebounds and leads the team with 78 blocked shots. This will be Bowin’s third time to play in the state tournament.
“I think we have the best chance...every time I’ve been to state we’ve had a good chance, but I feel like this our best bet because we are No. 1 on the East side,” Bowin said. “It’s designed to give us the best bracket possible.”
Fishinghawk, who averages 7.2 points, leads the Lady Tigers with 43 made 3-pointers and is shooting a team-high 81.8 percent from the free throw line.
“This will be my second time to play in the state tournament and I’ve been excited about it since the moment we won [area],” Fishinghawk said. “We earned our way there and I feel like we have a really good shot of making it to the championship. We’ve just got to play like we know how.”
Other big factors on the offensive end for Tahlequah are senior point guard Kynli Heist and sophomore guard Lydia McAlvain, who posted career highs in points (18) and rebounds (10) against Carl Albert. Heist averages 7.8 points and is second on the team with 40 3s, and McAlvain averages 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds.
“If we continue to be balanced, and if we can be hard to guard, and if we can continue to defend like we’ve been defending this season, I think we’ve got a good chance to possibly advance to Friday,” Qualls said. “There’s not a whole lot we’re telling them to change at this point. We just need to go be ourselves and try not to be anything but ourselves. We’ll take the end result with that.”
Other quarterfinal round games Thursday in Owasso are Ardmore/Tulsa Will Rogers (3:30 p.m.), Coweta/Del City (8:30 p.m.) and Piedmont/Tulsa East Central (7 p.m.). Tahlequah, who with a win would play the Ardmore/Rogers winner at 9 a.m. Friday at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, defeated Coweta twice during the regular season.
