A much bigger test is coming for Tahlequah on Friday.
The Tigers, who started their season with a 49-0 road win over Tulsa McLain last week, next get to face a perennial Class 4A power in Wagoner Friday in their home opener in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Bulldogs, who suffered a 37-13 loss to 5A second-ranked Coweta in their season opener last week, went on to win their fifth state championship under Dale Condict in 2020 with a 14-0 mark.
But this year’s version of the Bulldogs has a much different look as there are 20 new starters.
Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert, who has guided the Tigers to seven consecutive playoff appearances, has nothing but praise and respect for a program that’s been as consistent as any in the state.
“Wagoner is still really good. They just got beat by a really good Coweta team,” Gilbert said on Wednesday. “They have experience. Yes, they didn’t start last year, but I promise you they played a lot. They played a whole lot. They expect to win and they know how to win. Wagoner’s going to bring a very good football team over here and we’ll have our hands full.
“Our young men have got to be ready. It’s an opportunity for us to be 2-0, and to get to that mark, beating a really good football team. Wagoner’s going to win a lot of football games this year and they’re still going to make a deep run in the playoffs, if not their normal run.”
The Bulldogs rushed for 208 yards against Coweta, including a 54-yard touchdown run by quarterback Gabe Rodriguez. The defense allowed 415 total yards.
“[Wagoner] has playmakers,” Gilbert said. “They’re young in spots, kind of like we are, but they’ve got guys that can make plays. Their quarterback is a competitor, their two running backs run the ball well and are physical, they’ve got a 6-foot-6 receiver that can cause some problems...I can go on and on. They’re a really good football team and they’re going to be well coached. Coach Condict does a great job every year.”
The Tigers shook off a slow start against McLain and were aided by senior running back Malik McMurtrey offensively, and by senior defensive end Hunter Clay and junior defensive back Dylan Leep on defense.
McMurtrey rushed for 98 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns all in the first half. McMurtrey, who didn’t play last year in Tahlequah’s 22-10 loss to the Bulldogs, had TD runs of 29, 16 and 4 yards.
Senior quarterback Tyler Joice completed 4 of 9 passes for 67 yards and finished his day with a 1-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Parker Lane in the third quarter.
Junior receiver Cale Matlcok led all receivers with three receptions for 49 yards.
“At times, we couldn’t get out of our way early in the game,” Gilbert said. “Once we figured a few things out, we got things going. Malik had a good night and really got us going. Tyler Joice played well, and Cale Matlcok played well on the perimeter.”
Clay, who was constantly in McLain’s offensive backfield, had two tackles, one of Tahlequah’s four tackles for losses, and a caused fumble. Leep had a pair of interceptions and three pass breakups for the Tigers, who forced five turnovers.
Senior linebacker Eli McWilliams, a University of Tulsa commit, Coda Bunch and Jayden Moore each recorded six total tackles.
“We played well all night defensively,” Gilbert said. “They were constantly on their side of the line of scrimmage, putting pressure on the quarterback, and they forced five turnovers. Dylan Leep had a really good game, and Hunter Clay played really well. Parker Lane was also valuable for us, communicating and helping us get lined up.”
Thirty-nine of Tahlequah’s 52 players saw snaps last week. Just eight players entered the contest with meaningful varsity snaps.
“We’ve got a lot of improvement to do on both sides of the ball,” Gilbert said. “Hopefully with each week, you see improvement. That’s the ultimate goal. We want to compete for that district championship, and for that to occur, we’ve got to continue to get better every week, and not just every week, but every single day.”
Tahlequah flags: Tahlequah Tigers’ flags will be displayed along Muskogee Ave. in the downtown area each Friday that Tahlequah plays a home game.
