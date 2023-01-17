BIG TIGER ROAD WIN: Top-ranked Lady Tigers pluck Collinsville Lady Cardinals

The Class 5A top-ranked Tahlequah Lady Tigers (13-1) got a big road win on Tuesday night against the Collinsville Lady Cardinals, with a 63-44 victory.
The Lady Tigers came out firing in the first quarter, scoring 21 points, the game high for the quarter, which helped propel them to a 36-18 halftime lead.
Tahlequah’s leading scorer with 18 points was Kori Rainwater. Talyn Dick was next with 16 points, Madi Matthews had 11, and Paisley Qualls added eight. To round out the scoring, Jadyn Buttery put up four, and Jersey Retzloff and Carsyn Gilbert each had two.
With the win, Tahlequah stays towards the top of the 5A standings, currently in first tied with Sapulpa and Carl Albert.
"I'm proud of the way we stuck together. We overcame some adversity on the road with foul trouble early on and then lost Jadyn to injury in the 2nd quarter. Kori was dominant throughout the game and our guards made some big 3's in the 2nd half. Our bench played well throughout the game. It was just a good team win," said coach David Qualls.
The Lady Tigers’ next game is Thursday night against Westmore at 5:30 pm for the CA Titan Classic.
