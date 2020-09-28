BIG WIN: Lady Tigers top Durant, 7-5, on the road

Tahlequah bounced back from two losses Saturday and picked up a big District 5A-4 win against Durant Monday evening at Murray State College in Tishomingo.
The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Lions, 7-5, to improve to 15-13 overall and 8-2 in district games with two games remaining against Ada in a home doubleheader on Tuesday. Durant slips to 17-10 overall and closes at 10-2 in 5A-4. Tahlequah now needs one win against Ada to lock up a regional home site.
The Lady Tigers totaled 12 hits, never trailed and built a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Mikah Vann, Mia Allen, Hailey Enlow, Charlea Cochran and Paisley Qualls each finished with two hits. Vann and Cochran both had doubles, and Qualls drove in a team-high two runs.
"We played like we did right before we went into quarantine," Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. "We had hits all up and down the lineup, we got good pitching, we played good defense and we only had one error. The biggest thing tonight was we built that lead, they came back and scored and we always answered that next inning."
In the four-run third, Cochran walked with the bases loaded to bring home Lexi Hannah for the game's first run, Ray was hit by a pitch with the bases full to force in Allen, Qualls drove in Enlow on an infield single to make it 3-0, and Cochran stole home to put the Lady Tigers up by four runs.
After Durant got to within 5-4 in the fifth inning, Tahlequah responded with a pair of runs in the sixth on an Enlow RBI single to center field that scored Vann, and Allen later scored from third base when Nevaeh Moreno flied into a double play.
Senior Bailey Jones went the distance from the pitcher's circle, giving up four earned runs on nine hits. Jones finished with four strikeouts and issued two walks.
Tahlequah drops final two games of Tahlequah/NSU Tournament:
The Lady Tigers dropped their final two games of the Tahlequah/NSU Tournament to Locust Grove and Muskogee on Saturday after defeating Checotah and Broken Bow on Thursday's opening day.
In a 1-0 setback to Locust Grove, Tahlequah managed just two hits -- singles from Madi Matthews and Paisley Qualls -- and the Lady Pirates won in an International Tiebreaker with a run in the sixth.
Tahlequah senior pitcher Bailey Jones allowed just three hits, struck out four and issued three walks in six innings.
The Lady Tigers left eight runners on base and went down on strikes 11 times. Matthews singled with one out in the third inning, and Qualls' single came with two outs in the fourth.
Tahlequah allowed Muskogee to score five unanswered runs over the fifth and sixth innings and fell to the Lady Roughers, 5-3. The Lady Tigers were again limited to two hits -- singles by Lexi Hannah and Hailey Enlow.
Tahlequah jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and extended its lead to three runs in the third. In the opening frame, Hannah scored when Mia Allen reached on an error for the game's first run, and Lauren Walker scored when Charlea Cochran grounded into a fielder's choice. In the third, Walker scored after Allen got aboard on an error.
In six innings in the pitcher's circle, Mikah Vann allowed two earned runs on seven hits. Vann recorded eight strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
