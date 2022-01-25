Donovan Smith had his breakout performance, provided a third-quarter spark and helped the Tigers stun Class 5A East third-ranked Coweta, 50-33, Tuesday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Smith, who filled in for leading scorer Hayden Smith, finished with a career-high 16 points, and the Tigers won their second straight game, improving to 11-5 overall and 5-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference.
Tahlequah started to separate from the very start of the second half by going on an 11-2 run and built a 30-18 lead, and Coweta (13-5, 7-2) never got closer than nine points the remainder of the way.
“This was a great team win tonight,” Tahlequah head coach Marcus Klingsick said. “I thought everybody did what they needed to do to get it done. I think that’s what it’s all about.”
Smith, who had nine of his points during the third quarter, scored the first five points of the second half on a pair of baskets from inside the paint and a free throw to ignite the Tigers. The sophomore had four of his six baskets during the third and went 4 for 5 from the free throw line. He closed the first half with a transition layup that gave THS a 19-16 advantage.
“We obviously knew [Donovan’s] a really good player,” Klingsick said. “He was playing a little out of position tonight. He’s not a true post, but we needed him tonight, so he stepped up and did a great job of filling the middle. I’m really proud of him.”
Smith had help from four other Tigers, who outscored Coweta, 17-6, in the third. Braylon McDowell, Shaun Young, Tyler Joice and Brycen Smith each had a basket, and the Tigers’ lead grew to 36-20 after a putback basket by Joice at the 1:25 mark.
Tahlequah led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter after Cale Matlock made four straight free throws to make it 47-29 with 2:14 remaining. Matlock’s foul shots came after Brycen Smith connected on a jumper and later added a free throw.
Tahlequah’s defense against Coweta’s top scorer, Tye Lair, proved to be the biggest difference. Lair was limited to one basket and eight points.
“We played some diamond-and-one defense because Lair really hurt us the first time in Coweta,” Klingsick said. “We made sure he didn’t do that tonight. I thought we did a great job on the defensive end. We put it in yesterday and we kind of tweaked things during practice and in the game. That’s tough to do when you install it just the day before. We held them to 33 points. That’s pretty impressive.”
Matlock joined Donovan Smith in double figures with 10 points. Brycen Smith, who lifted the Tigers with a game-winning 3-pointer Saturday against Sand Springs on the final day of the Catoosa Port City Tournament, added seven points. Joice followed with six points, and McDowell contributed with five.
“Cale and Brycen both stepped up tonight,” Klingsick said. “Brycen is very confident and he’s a great hard worker too. It’s good to see him have some success. Both of those two guys [Matlock and Smith] hit some big buckets tonight and you just got a feel that they understood what we needed to do.”
Coweta’s last lead came after a Tyland Holdman free throw to give the Tigers a 3-2 advantage at the 5:24 mark of the first quarter. Holdman led Coweta with 11 points.
Tahlequah, ranked 10th in the Class 6A East rankings, returns to the road Friday when it faces 5A East No. 13 Glenpool (6-11, 3-5). The Tigers will be at the TMAC Tuesday, Feb. 1 to host 5A East No. 10 Grove (9-7, 5-4).
