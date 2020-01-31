Jaxon Jones put on a show in the fourth quarter to help Tahlequah grind out a much-needed 48-40 win over Grove Friday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Jones scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the final 7:38 and helped the Class 5A No. 9 Tigers erase an eight-point deficit. In the closing minute, the standout senior guard canned a deep 3-pointer from the left wing to tie the score at 40 and then immediately stole a Grove inbounds pass, was fouled and converted a pair of free throws to give THS the lead for good.
“Wow,” Tahlequah head coach Duane Jones said. “This is huge for us. We battled the entire night. We really struggled offensively the whole night. But we kept executing. We kept getting good shots and the kids kept battling. Even when we got down by eight with a couple of minutes to go they just kept playing and making plays. It was just amazing how many guys made plays and stepped up.”
“Jaxon really came out and made some plays,” Jones added. “Those were big. We then went down and played great defense and had a couple of big defensive boards and hit our free throws.”
The win snaps a two-game losing streak for Tahlequah, now 12-6 overall and 7-2 in the Metro Lakes Conference. It was Tahlequah’s first game at the TMAC since Jan 14., following a stretch of six consecutive road games.
The Tigers trailed for most of the contest and were down 39-31 with 3:13 remaining in the contest after Grove’s Hank Hacker buried a 3 from the right wing.
Tahlequah scored the next four points on free throws from David Burdine and Jones and a basket by Simeon Armstrong. The Tigers then got to within 40-37 on a Jones’ pull-up jumper at the 1:38 mark.
Jones, who was coming off a seven-point effort in Tuesday’s road loss to Skiatook after averaging 29.1 points in his previous six games, knocked down four 3-pointers and converted six of his eight free throw attempts in the final quarter.
“We definitely want him to keep shooting,” Duane Jones said. “We ran a few things just to try to get him going a little bit more. Right there at the end we just started clearing out and said go one on one. I think that really got his confidence going. He hit a couple of shots and then really go it going in the fourth quarter.”
Tahlequah, without Kooper McAlvain and Tanner Christian due to injuries, also received nine points from Qua’shon Leathers and seven from Hayden Wagers. Simeon Armstrong and Hunter Brinkley each finished with four.
In the closing 35 seconds, Leathers and Armstrong combined to go 4 for 4 from the foul line after both secured defensive rebounds.
Grove, who falls to 6-10 overall and 1-8 in the conference, was led by Corbin Beal’s 11 points.
The Tigers will be off until Friday, Feb. 7 when they visit Coweta.
Lady Tigers suffer third straight loss: Faith Springwater, Lydia McAlvain and Kynli Heist each scored in double figures but it wasn’t enough for Tahlequah as it suffered its third straight setback in a 47-37 loss to Grove Friday at the TMAC.
The Lady Tigers, who slip to 12-6 overall and 6-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference, led 27-25 at halftime, but the Lady Ridgerunners took the lead for good after a free throw by Elizabeth Cash and a 3-pointer by Mikalle Pair at the 6:01 mark of the third quarter.
Tahlequah closed to within 34-33 to end the third on a 6-2 run. Heist buried a pair of 3s, the second coming with 33 seconds remaining.
Grove, who improves to 13-3 overall and 8-1 in conference play, started the final quarter on a 7-0 run and Tahlequah never got closer than four points in the closing four minutes.
Tahlequah shot 11 of 31 overall from the floor. Eight of the Lady Tigers’ field goals came in the first half where they shot 53.3 percent. They were just 3 of 16 over the final 16 minutes and had a scoreless drought that lasted six minutes. Tahlequah also committed 16 turnovers and gave up 10 offensive rebounds.
“We just didn’t shoot it well tonight,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We had 16 turnovers and allowed 10 offensive rebounds. We played a good first half, but just couldn’t continue it. The bottom line is we just didn’t make enough shots.”
Grove was paced by junior Rory Greer’s game-high 20 points, 14 of which came in the first half. Kolby Boyett was also in double figures with 14 points.
The Lady Tigers were led by Springwater’s 12 points. McAlvain scored all 10 of her points in the first half and pulled down six rebounds, and Heist closed with 10 and had three of Tahlequah’s seven 3-pointers. Senior forward Kloe Bowin collected eight blocked shots.
Tahlequah will visit Coweta on Friday, Feb. 7.
