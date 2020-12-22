Bishop Kelley High School senior Jake Gendron became Northeastern State’s first basketball signee for the 2021 class on Tuesday.
Gendron, a 6-foot-6 guard, is currently averaging 16.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in his final season with the Comets, who are 4-2 under head coach Jordan Nagel and ranked fourth in Class 5A.
"We are very excited to add a young man and basketball player, the caliber of Jake Gendron to our program," said RiverHawks’ first-year head coach Ja Havens. "Our staff prioritized him for the 2021 class and worked diligently to build a relationship with him and his family. Jake will bring versatility, athleticism, basketball IQ, and the ability to shoot the ball and score in various ways.
"Jake is a perfect fit for NSU and will represent our program on and off the floor in a first-class manner. He has a very bright future, and we are thrilled that he will be a RiverHawk."
Gendron averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game as a junior and was recently selected to the Bishop Kelley Invitational All-Tournament team where the Comets posted wins over 5A No. 6 Sapulpa (48-30) and Bartlesville (67-62). Gendron was a Prep Hoops Summer Circuit Co-MVP.
Gendron’s brother, Ryan, currently plays basketball at the University of Tulsa and was previously playing baseball at Oklahoma State. His father, Jonnie, played basketball at Tulsa under Steve Robinson and Bill Self from 1995-99.
NSU, currently 1-5 on the season, has eight newcomers on this year’s roster, including freshmen Christian Cook, Jaxon Jones and Dillon Bailey.
