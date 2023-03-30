Improvements were made during the Tahlequah Tigers' second straight loss to the Bixby Spartans Wednesday night. (change for online)
After getting no-hit Tuesday the Tigers made steps. Small steps but still steps forward as they put together four hits in a 19-4 losing effort.
Max Knight once again was the driving factor for the Spartans. After a big-time home run and an even bigger performance on the mound Tuesday, Knight led the Spartans going 2-for-4 with 4 runners batted in which includes his second three-run home run in as many days against the Tigers.
After finding themselves down 11-0 after the second inning, the Tigers picked up a pair of runs thanks to some mistakes from Spartan pitcher Cooper Moore. A wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk brought in the first two runs of the series for the Tigers.
Despite putting up 11 runs in the first two innings, the Spartans were not planning on slowing down anytime soon. In the top of the third inning, Bixby posted eight runs to take a 19-2 lead.
The next two innings halted the scoring until the Tigers scrapped together a pair of runs in the fifth inning. After back-to-back walks and a single, the Tigers capitalized on a Bixby error to bring in two more runs. The late effort was not enough though as the game ended via the mercy rule for a 19-4 Bixby win in the fifth inning.
to finish the game 19-4 in a losing effort via the mercy rule.
Along with Knight's 2-for-4, four RBI day, Owen Bailor added a 2-for-3 performance with a pair of RBIs.
With the win, the Spartans' record improves to 14-3 this season.
The Tigers will be back in action at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Bixby plays again at 1:30 p.m. against Deer Creek at the Stillwater Festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.