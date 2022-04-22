The Tahlequah soccer teams had their winless streaks continue Friday in losses to Bixby at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers, who suffered their seventh straight loss, fell 4-1 to the Spartans. Tahlequah dropped to 3-10 overall and 0-6 in District 6A-4.
Tahlequah's goal came at the eight-minute mark of the second half by Zack Marzullo off an assist by Sammy Mejia. The Tigers finished with four shots on goal, compared to Bixby's 22. Tahlequah goalee Jacob Foreman finished with 16 saves.
Gracie Kimble had the Lady Tigers' only score at the nine-minute mark of the first half as Tahlequah fell, 5-1, to Bixby. Kimble's goal was unassisted. Tahlequah goalee Linzi Woolard recorded 10 saves, while defender Ellee Davenport had one save.
The Lady Tigers fell to 4-9 overall and 1-5 in 6A-4.
Both Tahlequah teams will close their seasons on Tuesday, April 26 against Ponca City at Doc Wadley Stadium.
