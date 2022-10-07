TULSA — Tahlequah had no answers whatsoever Friday in a 47-0 loss to Tulsa Booker T. Washington at S.E. Williams Stadium.
Hornets’ quarterback Lathan Boone had touchdown passes of 68, 97 and 59 yards to receiver Micah Tease, a University of Arkansas commit, and ran for another score to propel a Hornets offense that produced 576 total yards.
Boone, who completed 12 of 16 passes for 305 yards, first connected with Tease for 68 yards on Booker T. Washington’s opening possession. The duo hooked up again for 97 yard to give the Hornets a 27-0 lead with 1:06 remaining before halftime. The final connection came with 1:16 left in the third quarter that made it 41-0.
Tease closed with 241 receiving yards on six receptions. The Hornets also received 128 rushing yards on 17 carries from running back Kuhron Ross. Booker T. Washington ended with 271 rushing yards and averaged 9.4 yards per play.
The Tigers, who dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in District 6A-II-1 under head coach Brad Gilbert, managed just 48 total yards on offense on 49 snaps. Tahlequah punted seven times and committed one turnover.
The Hornets, who improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in district play, also had a pair of first half touchdown runs from Ross and an 8-yard scoring run from Boone during the third quarter.
Tahlequah junior quarterback Brody Younger completed 5 of 16 passes for 43 yards. Senior running back Josh Munoz finished with 28 yards on the ground, and sophomore receiver Beckett Robinson had three receptions for 24 yards.
The Tigers will remain on the road Thursday, Oct. 13 when they visit unbeaten Muskogee (6-0, 3-0). The Roughers defeated Oklahoma City U.S. Grant, 66-0, Friday.
