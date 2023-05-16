A pair of Northeastern State softball players were named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Central Region Second Team on Tuesday, May 16.
Chloe Bohuslavicky and Savannah Evans were named to the team after leading the RiverHawks throughout the season.
The first baseman and designated hitter, Bohuslavicky led the Midwest-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association with 17 home runs. The junior broke her own record of 13 that had been set a season prior.
Bohuslavicky ranked third across the board in hitting with a .333 batting average, a 1.083 on-base plus slugging percentage. She also led the RiverHawks in runners batted in with 47.
Evans was a two-way star for the RiverHawks this season. Not only was the junior the top pitcher for NSU, but the top hitter as well.
Evans led the RiverHawks with a .406 batting average, 1.211 on-base plus slugging percentage, and 14 home runs. On the rubber Evans led NSU with a 3.12 earned run average, an 11-12 record, and 63 strikeouts over 155 innings pitched. Along with her pitching and hitting, Evans serves as one of the RiverHawks’ first basemen.
The junior picked up a Midwest-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association Hitter and Pitcher of the Week Awards.
Only six other teams had at least two selections on the D2CCA honors list. Only one other MIAA team had two or more players on the list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.