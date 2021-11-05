Collinsville spoiled Tahlequah’s senior night and ended the Tigers’ five-game win streak Friday as the Cardinals rolled to a 55-13 win at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers closed the regular season at 7-3 overall and finished third in the District 5A-4 standings at 5-2. They open the playoffs Friday, Nov. 12 at Coweta, who defeated Durant, 42-7, Friday and finished 9-1 overall and 6-1 in 5A-3.
Second-ranked Collinsville, who won the 5A-4 championship, finished the regular season unbeaten at 10-0 and 7-0.
The Cardinals took control from the very start, scored the game’s first 41 points and went into halftime with a 48-7 lead.
“They’re a really good football team, and that’s what good football teams do,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “They do things to make you not play very well, and that’s what happened tonight. We knew coming in that they were really good and that we were going to have to play a really clean football game and have some things go our way early. It just didn’t happen.”
Collinsville, behind senior quarterback Andrew Carney and senior receiver Oscar Hammond, scored on six of its seven first half possessions.
Carney threw three touchdown passes, two of those to Hammond, and rushed for two other scores to propel the Cardinals. He threw for 192 yards, all in the first half. Hammond had five receptions for 108 yards.
Carney started the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown run at the 8:24 mark of the first quarter. He then tossed three straight TD passes — a 33-yarder to Zach Stein, a 45-yarder to Hammond and a 20-yarder to Hammond.
The Cardinals extended their lead to 41-0 after a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs from running backer Brayden Gilkey and Carney.
Tahlequah's first points came on a 2-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Tyler Joice to sophomore receiver Race Stopp with 1:17 remaining before halftime.
Collinsville’s final score of the first half came on a Caden Boyd 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Tigers’ final points came during the third quarter when Joice hooked up with Stopp for a 22-yard touchdown. Joice threw for 172 yards, and Stopp had a game-high 13 receptions for 100 yards.
The Cardinals closed with 373 total yards of offense and averaged 9.8 yards per play. Gilkey finished with a game-high 63 rushing yards on nine carries, and Stein had receptions for 84 yards.
Tahlequah had 306 total yards. Joice added 44 rushing yards, Darryn Spahr led with 44 yards on the ground, Jacob Morrison had seven catches for 26 yards, and Cale Matlock added four receptions for 37 yards.
Each team had one turnover. Tahlequah’s Beckett Robinson had an interception.
“Our young men continued to fight, and I’m proud of that,” Gilbert said. “They handled themselves the way they’re supposed to throughout the course of the game when it could have gotten ugly just with your mentality and body language and how you go about it.”
The Tigers will face Coweta to open the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years.
“Coweta’s going to be another really good football team,” Gilbert said. “They’re very similar to how Collinsville is, so we know what we’ve got in front of us. We’ve just got to continue to work with these young men, and continue to get better. Hopefully we have a good showing next week.”
