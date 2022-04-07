BOMBARDED: Tigers drop third straight in 25-5 loss to Enid

Enid scored 19 unanswered runs and defeated Tahlequah, 25-5, Thursday in Tahlequah, and handed the Tigers’ their third loss in as many days.
The Tigers, who fell to 7-12 overall and 1-6 in District 6A-4 under first-year head coach Sam Nelson, were within striking distance, tailing 6-5 through three complete innings, but the Plainsmen pulled completely away with 11 runs in the seventh. Tahlequah committed 13 errors in the contest.
Tahlequah’s bright spots came from Tyler Joice, Matthew Talburt and Brycen Smith, who combined for seven of the Tigers’ 11 hits. Joice went a perfect 3 for 3 with a run scored from the top of the lineup, and both Talburt and Smith finished with two hits. Smith drove in a pair of runs with a first-inning single to right field that scored Talburt and Beckett Robinson.
The Tigers got their first run on a Dylan Leep RBI groundout that pushed across Joice.
Tahlequah cut into Enid’s 6-3 lead with another run during the second inning when Race Stopp stole home with two outs. The Tigers got to within a single run in the third on a Brody Younger infield single that scored Smith.
The Plainsmen (14-5, 6-2) answered emphatically over the next four innings. They started with a two-run fourth, followed with four more runs during the fifth, added two in the sixth, and closed with the 11-run outburst during the seventh.
The Tigers used four different pitchers. In a starting role, Eli Gibson allowed 10 runs (four earned) on six hits. Gibson finished with three strikeouts and issued five walks. Bennett Sams, Younger and Buddy Downing each pitched one inning of relief and combined to give up 15 runs (10 earned) on eight hits. They combined for three strikeouts and walked nine.
Enid was sparked offensively by Garrett Shull’s three hits and five RBIs. Shull clubbed a two-out three-run homer to right field in the second inning that gave Enid a 6-3 advantage.
Tahlequah, who fell to Stillwater, 7-6, in extra innings late Wednesday, will go outside of district play and visit Cascia Hall Friday.
