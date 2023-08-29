On Tuesday, Aug. 29 Sequoyah softball was able to finish the job against Kiefer after losing a lead the game before to the Trojans.
The game was knotted at one until the Lady Indians used a late rally to secure the district win. Splitting the series with the Trojans is important to SHS Head Coach Jeff Turtle.
"We talked about finishing games, we didn't finish yesterday," Turtle said. "We talked about that today and I said 'You finally finished one. We talked about little bitty things that go wrong and we did not do that."
In the first game of the district series, the Lady Indians were leading late but could not cool off a red-hot Trojans rally. The Lady Indians were up by six runs going into the seventh inning, but a big double gave the Trojans the walk-off in game one.
After slugging it out in game one, Tuesday's affair was a pitcher's duel.
After a pair of scoreless innings from both sides, the Trojans opened the scoring with some small ball in the top of the third inning. A single, with a bunt, allowed another single to give the Trojans the quick 1-0 lead.
Bush opened up the bottom of the third with a single to right field. One pitch to the next batter, and Bush swiped second base. A pass ball moved her to third base before a ground out brought her around to even the score 1-1.
The Lady Indians looked like they could continue the rally into the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs the Lady Indians rallied after back-to-back singles from Sj Chuculate, and Layney Smith put a pair of runners on for the Lady Tigers.
The next batter, Emma Culie, struck a hard-hit line drive out to left field along the line but was caught inches above the ground keeping at least one run from scoring.
Going into the sixth inning, Turtle told his team to just pick up a run and see what happens.
"I told them let's get one run and see what happens. We have a bunch of young players and they have grown up a lot this season," Turtle said.
Listening to her coach, Bush opened the sixth inning with a hustling triple. Just one pitch later Daniels brought her in on a pop-up that fell in-between Trojan defenders. Another single and a passed ball put a pair of runners in scoring position for the Lady Indians.
Turtle noticed before the inning that the Trojans were playing SHS back defensively.
"They were playing us deep, so if we hit the short stop we would get a run. We got a pop-up after a pop-up," Turtle said.
After recording the first out of the inning the Trojans had a chance to settle in and get out with minimal damage, but an error stopped those plans. A dropped pop-up from the KHS first baseman extended Waleli Hummingbird's at-bat and she was able to secure the 3-1 win for the Lady Indians.
"They came through and got on base with that extra run," Turtle said. "It helps with a mindset being up two runs instead of one going into the last inning."
The win marked a big one for the Lady Indians, who were able to split the regular-season series with the Trojans.
"It was a good win for us because we gave one away yesterday at their place," Turtle said. "They are one of the best teams in our district, it was big that we split with them. We have to take care of business, that was a big one."
Bush led the way at the plate for the Lady Indians, going two-for-three with two runs scored. Daniels drove in Bush both times while picking up a base hit.
Wahleah Jackson was shut down for the Lady Indians as she picked up the win for SHS. Over seven innings, Jackson allowed just two hits, two walks, and one run.
Despite Jackson's very strong performance, she did not record a strikeout.
"We don't have a pitcher that strikes a bunch of people out so our fielders have to work and they have been getting better at that throughout the year," Turtle said.
The win improves the Lady Indians' record to 14-5 on the season.
"We have been playing pretty well, we have a pretty tough schedule," Turtle said. "We play bigger teams and in bigger tournaments to get ready for district. If we get beat by somebody we get beat, but district games we want to win."
