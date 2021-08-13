Tahlequah had its first setback of the season Friday, but immediately bounced back at the Broken Arrow Tournament.
The Lady Tigers, now 4-1 under head coach Chris Ray, suffered a 14-4 loss to Yukon in their first outing before topping Broken Arrow, 14-6. They were scheduled to play Tulsa Union later Friday, but the contest was called off due to rain.
“The biggest thing was coming right back and getting a win after our first loss,” Ray said. “I told the kids it’s good every once in a while to get humbled. We came out with a vengeance against BA.”
Six different players had multi-hit performances against Broken Arrow. Tahlequah, led by senior shortstop Lexi Hannah’s three hits, collected 17 hits as a team. Mikah Vann and Mia Allen each had a double, Vann drove in a team-high three runs, and Charlea Cochran, Amelia Miller and Jadyn Buttery knocked in two runs apiece.
The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the opening frame and added seven in the second to build a 12-6 lead. They were sparked by Buttery’s two-run single to left in the first inning, and Vann’s three-run double to left in the second.
Vann moved to 3-0 on the season with the win in the pitcher’s circle. The junior allowed four earned runs on eight hits over five innings, while striking out three and walking three.
The Lady Tigers committed a season-high four errors against Yukon.
Junior pitcher Jayley Ray gave up 14 runs, eight of which were earned, on 11 hits in three innings. Ray finished with one strikeout and issued five walks.
“We weren’t very sharp in the circle against Yukon,” Ray said. “Jayley wasn’t hitting her spots very well and Yukon’s a very good hitting team. We made four errors in the field too, and that was uncharacteristic for us.”
Tahlequah was paced offensively by Hannah, Hailey Enlow, Cochran and Jersey Retzloff, who each closed with two hits. Vann led the way with a pair of RBIs.
“I thought we were pretty good offensively against their No. 1 pitcher,” Ray said. “We had runners on base in every inning and had 10 hits.”
Tahlequah will conclude play at the Broken Arrow Tournament Saturday and then open District 5A-4 play Monday with a pair of road games at Tulsa Will Rogers. The Lady Tigers’ home opener is Tuesday, Aug. 17 against Glenpool.
“It’s been a good first week for us,” Ray said. “We’re 4-1 and have played some good teams.”
