BOUNCE BACK: Lady Tigers topple Hulbert after loss to Stilwell

Tahlequah bounced back from its first loss of the season in a 14-4 setback to Stilwell and defeated Hulbert, 18-3, Thursday in slowpitch softball action in Tahlequah.
The Class 6A No. 6 Lady Tigers took advantage of a 12-run second inning, 17 walks and produced nine hits in the win over 3A No. 12 Hulbert.
Jersey Retzloff, who had two hits and knocked in a game-high four runs, had both of her hits and three of her RBIs during the second. Jayley Ray drove in a pair of runs during the second and finished with three RBIs.
Hailey Enlow and Charlea Cochran joined Retzloff with two hits each and combined to drive in four runs. Enlow had RBI singles in the second and third innings, and Cochran had run-scoring singles in the first and second innings. Loren Walker also brought across two runs.
The Lady Riders, who fell to 5-4 under head coach Bobby Tehee, scored all three of their runs during the second inning. Kaiya Dearborn, Alyssa Fair, Lilly Chambers, Calan Teague and Taleah Conrad each had one hit. Teague led off with a double to center field during the second.
Maddy Parish picked up the win from the pitcher's circle for Tahlequah. Parish allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out two and walking six in three innings.
Tahlequah, who moved to 5-1 on the season under head coach Chris Ray, were limited to six hits in the loss to 5A No. 10 Stilwell. Cochran and Retzloff, who doubled in the fourth inning, paced the lineup with two hits apiece.
"We weren't very consistent at the plate tonight," Ray said. "In slowpitch, you pretty much have to find a way to score every inning and tonight we could not do that. Stilwell swung it well tonight and we couldn't match the consistency at the plate. Tomorrow's a new day. We will get back to work and get things corrected."
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to play Bristow, Jenks and Broken Arrow Friday in the Broken Arrow Festival.
