Tahlequah bounced back from a season-opening loss and defeated Stilwell, 16-4, Tuesday in Stilwell.
The Tigers, who improved to 1-1 under head coach Bret Bouher, collected 12 hits as a team and received a solid outing from starting pitcher Caleb Davis.
Tanner Christian, Dylan Leep and Davis each had two hits, while Bradley Pruitt, Luke Chaffin and Christian drove in two runs apiece.
Davis allowed four unearned runs, recorded seven strikeouts and did not issue a walk over four-plus innings. In relief, Eli Gibson struck out two of the three batters he faced in the fifth.
Another standout offensively was Brody Bouher. Bouher didn’t have a hit but got aboard on two walks, scored three runs and stole four bases.
“First, it’s just been great to get out and play some baseball,” Bret Bouher said. “After last year, stopping on March 11 and to get to play [Monday], it’s good to be back. We bounced back today. We swung the bat well, pitched it well. It’s baseball, so it’s a great time to get out and get some things going. It’s been fun the last week.”
In Monday’s opener at Hilldale, the Tigers went up 2-0 in the first inning, but Hilldale scored nine unanswered runs to post a 9-2 victory.
Davis belted a two-run homer to left field in the opening frame for Tahlequah’s only runs. Bouher, who led the Tigers with a pair of hits, scored in front of Davis after a one-out infield single.
Bouher added his second hit with one out in the third. The only other hit for the Tigers came from Chaffin on a two-out single to center in the first.
Hilldale took the lead for good with two runs in the third after getting its first run in the second. The Hornets then scored six times in the fourth to take control.
In a starting role, Christian gave up three earned runs on hits in 3.1 innings. Christian had two strikeouts and issued two walks. Jackson Coon and Robert Holt both had relief appearances and combined to allow one earned run on three hits.
Tahlequah will remain on the road Friday when it visits Bartlesville. The Tigers will play their home opener and begin District 5A-4 play against Tulsa Edison on Monday, March 8.
