BOUNCED AGAIN: Tahlequah falls to Durant in 5A State Tournament

Durant scored four runs in the fifth inning to overcome a 1-0 deficit and ended Tahlequah's season with a 4-1 win Thursday evening in the Class 5A Fastpitch Softball State Tournament at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
It was the fifth straight year the Lady Tigers reached the state tournament and suffered a loss in the quarterfinal round. Three of the setbacks have come to Durant. They finished their season with a 27-10 overall record under head coach Chris Ray.
Lady Lions' pitcher Abi Gregory delivered from the pitcher's circle and at the plate. She came through with a crucial two-run double to center field that scored Bellamy Knight and Aubrey Tomlinson that put her team up three runs in the fifth.
From the circle, Gregory retired nine of the final 10 batters she faced, allowed one earned run on just four hits, struck out eight and issued three walks. She also struck out the first four batters she faced.
Tahlequah went up 1-0 in the third inning when Mikah Vann delivered a two-out RBI single to center field that scored Lexi Hannah. Hannah reached on a one-out walk and stole second to set the table for Vann.
The Lady Tigers, led by senior Mia Allen's two hits, left five runners on base, including three in scoring position. In the fourth, Charlea Cochran and Allen both singled and advanced to second and third, but Jersey Retzloff went down on strikes and Cochran was picked off at third to end a scoring threat.
Durant finished with six hits off Vann, who went the distance and gave up four earned runs. Vann collected 11 strikeouts and issued one walk.
Sawyer Strange led the Lady Lions with two hits. Gregory's double in the fifth was the only extra-base hit of the contest.
Durant failed to advance to Saturday's championship game after falling to second-seeded Coweta, 10-5, in a Friday semifinal. Coweta will face Piedmont, who got past Pryor, 1-0, Friday, in Saturday's final.
The Lady Tigers won eight of their final nine games. Thursday's loss broke a season-long eight-game winning streak.
