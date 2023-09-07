In some games sometimes teams just don't go out there with their best foot forward.
Whether that is the game plan is not right or sloppy play this can hamper the start of the game. A sign of a good team is one that doesn't let a bad start hamper them.
After Tahlequah volleyball soundly lost set one to Tulsa Memorial 25-18, they locked in to win the next three sets and the match.
"They came out and gave it to us in game one," THS Head Coach Don Ogden. "We made too many errors in that game. We cleaned it up and made fewer errors, always happy with a win."
After the tough set one loss, the Lady Tigers locked in to take the next set 25-20. During set one the Lady Tigers struggled with errors, but they cleaned that up in set two. THS also picked up 11 kills during the bounce-back set.
"It is character building, to have some adversity and be able to overcome it and settle in and go back to what makes us successful as a team. When you can refocus I am as happy as can be."
Set three started off as a back-and-forth showdown between the teams, until senior Kori Rainwater stepped up to the service line. With the score tied at three, Rainwater helped lead a 10-0 run that gave the Lady Tigers a big cushion.
During that set, Rainwater picked up a trio of service aces.
"There are times Kori dominates the net and she did there. It took us to the win," Ogden said.
That big stretch gave the Lady Tigers a 25-16 win.
Set four proved to be a challenge for the Lady Tigers. TMHS did not back down as they took an early 7-4 lead. Quickly Ogden called a timeout to get the Lady Tigers back on track.
"Usually it is a refocus time out. Sometimes you go out lackadaisical and it can cost you some point," Odgen said. "We like to pass set and hit the ball as much as possible. the biggest thing was to refocus, do our job, and take care of business."
Out of the timeout, the Lady Tigers found their footing and were able to tie it up. Despite playing a much closer game it took the Lady Tigers some time to get back on top.
Eventually, the Lady Tigers took a 24-21 lead. As they looked to close out the game, TMHS started surging and tied the game at 24-24. After some back and forth the Lady Tigers capitalized on a TMHS error to take the win in four sets.
"We just find ourselves not panicking, if we get in tight games," Ogden said. "We just have to hand in there. It comes down to serving and getting the opportunity to take swings. Our senior leadership always comes out late in those games."
Rainwater was key in that fourth set, picking up five kills en route to the win.
Overall Rainwater was key in this win picking up 13 kills while picking up five aces. Lauren Stephens added nine kills to the Lady Tigers stat sheet.
The Lady Tigers are back in action at noon on Friday, Sept. 8 against Shawnee.
