Right in the middle of a residential area in Northwest Tahlequah is a normal looking house, with a normal looking garage. Normal, that is, until the garage doors are opened.
Inside are numerous punching bags, speed bags, and other boxing equipment.
"I took this two-car garage and converted it into this old-time boxing gym," owner and head trainer Melissa Drywater said.
"The purpose of this gym (known as Tahlequah Strength and Boxing Gym) is to strengthen this community, to give kids and adults alike something to focus on, something that is challenging and physical," she said.
"Some of these kids come from broken homes, some are high school students, some are NSU students, and some just like to stay in shape," she said.
Drywater said she had been around boxing all her life, and first boxed in 1996. "I loved it from the start," she said. "I became a licensed trainer in 2005. That means I could take any of these kids anywhere in the United States where there is amateur boxing.
"We're part of USA Boxing, the national organization for amateur boxing," she said.
Drywater has a Masters degree in health and kinesiology, and is an Adjunct Professor at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
Anyone wishing more information about Drywater and her work with the youth, and Tahlequah Strength and Boxing Gym may contact her at 918-822-7470.
