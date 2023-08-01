From OSU Athletics
Head men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton has reshaped his staff for the 2023-24 season with a series of moves designed to take Oklahoma State’s player development program to the next level.
Terrence Rencher will assume the new title of Associate Head Coach, Scott Sutton and James Barrett have both been elevated from support staff to Assistant Coach, and Nelson Hernandez is the new Director of Player Development.
Sutton and Barrett’s promotions are tied to a new NCAA rule allowing for two additional assistants who may engage in coaching activities outside of recruiting.
Sutton and Barrett join forces with the trio of Rencher, David Cason and Keiton Page as on-court coaches.
Hernandez will take on operations duties previously handled by Page, whose promotion to assistant coach was announced earlier this summer.
Rencher is in his third season at OSU. Last summer he added recruiting coordinator to his list of duties and, in his first full cycle, helped the Cowboys secure one of the nation’s top-10 signing classes.
The former NBA guard and all-time scoring leader at Texas joined the coaching ranks in 2008 and his resume includes stops at Creighton, San Diego, New Mexico, Texas State, Sam Houston, Tulsa and Saint Louis.
“Coach Rencher has earned this recognition, based on many factors,” Boynton said.
“He has tremendous respect within our program and is deftly driven to help us succeed. He has shown great leadership over this past summer and, I am convinced, will be a head coach in the near future.”
