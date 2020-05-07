Northeastern State has added its fourth baseball signee in catcher Brayden Rodden.
Rodden joins the RiverHawks after playing the last two seasons at Seminole State College. Rodden is an Oktaha High School product.
In 24 games as a sophomore, Rodden hit .329 with a pair of home runs and 24 RBIs. The switch hitter posted a .447 on-base percentage and added six doubles and one triple with 19 runs scored. He had a season-high three hits and drove in two runs in the Trojans’ 18-5 win over Murray State College on March 1.
As a freshman, Rodden batted .354 with eight home runs, 51 RBIs, 17 doubles and had a .477 on-base percentage with 11 stolen bases.
NSU also recently added right-hand pitcher Jon Moll and CD White, a right-hand pitcher and utility player.
Moll, an Olathe South High School (Kansas) product, played at Johnson County Community College the last two years. In five appearances and two starts this season, he posted a 3.45 earned run average in 15.2 innings of work. Moll had a record of 3-0, tossed one complete game, allowed 13 hits and struck out 27 while issuing six walks. As a freshman, Moll had a 1.82 ERA, 33 strikeouts over 29.2 innings and a 4-2 record with one save in 13 appearances.
White played at Owasso High School and at Cowley County Community College for one season. In four relief appearances as a freshman for the Tigers, he allowed six earned runs in 3.1 innings and recorded five strikeouts while walking a pair of batters.
Matt Erwin, an infielder, was at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Missouri this past season. Erwin is another Oktaha High School product.
The RiverHawks were 9-12 overall and 3-4 in MIAA play in a shortened 2020 season under head coach Jake Hendrick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.