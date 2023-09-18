As the clock ticked down its final second on Saturday, Sept. 16 Northeastern State football's record moved to 0-3 for the second straight season.
Throughout Saturday's game against Emporia State, the RiverHawks played their second shutout of the year in a 38-0 loss. While the loss may seem ugly the season is still young for an NSU team that has eight games to turn its season around.
Better defensive showing
The first half against ESU was ugly, there is no beating around the bush. By the time the teams went to the locker room for a short siesta, the RIverHawks were up 31-0 and were looking like they were unstoppable. After the second half, the RiverHawks looked much better and allowed ESU to score just.
Actually, the RiverHawks' defense was fine in three-quarters of the game, the only issue was the opening quarter. It was a blink-and-you-'ll-miss-it moment as ESU quickly jumped ahead 14-0 with a little over 11 minutes left in the quarter. It took the Hornets just four offensive plays to go up on NSU, including a passing touchdown that racked up over 70 yards on one play.
While the optics of the game are bad, the RiverHawks did show improvement as they allowed just 14 points after the 24-point first-quarter beatdown.
Double breakout
A couple of RiverHawks have been having strong years so far on the defensive front. This season linebacker Makarios Brown and defensive lineman Chris Lee have been stonewalls on the defensive side of the ball.
Brown had been having a solid season with the RiverHawks but broke out against the Panthers. Against ESU, Brown led the way with 13 tackles. During the RiverHawks' loss, Brown added a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.
Lee - a former Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association Honorable Mention - ranks second on the team with 16 tackles. Lee also had a breakout game against the Panthers with eight tackles, including 1.5 TFL, along with forcing a fumble.
Lost offense
So far this season, NSU's offense simply can't get anything going. Through three games, they have scored in just one of them: a 31-17 loss to Nebraksa-Kearney. Through three games the RiverHawks are averaging just 182.3 yards per game.
Through three games the RiverHawks have still not established a starting quarterback. This season four different quarterbacks have thrown a pass for the RiverHawks. Three different players have gotten under-center in each game. This season NSU has had Grant Elerick, Sawyer Jones, Will Bergner, and Ben Ward have all thrown a pass this season.
This season Ward and Elerick have had the most time on field. Ward has thrown the ball 39 times with a touchdown, and three interceptions. Elerick trails him with 34 attempts with three interceptions.
The RiverHawks will be back in action at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Missouri Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.