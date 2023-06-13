Going into his last season at Northeastern State University, Nic Swanson had to make a choice. Either stay a two-way player, hitting and pitching, or commit fully to pitching.
Despite having little experience, Swanson chose pitcher and over two years later the decision has paid off for Swanson, who is having a breakout season for the Houston Astros Single-A Affiliate Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The move before the 2021 season was a smart one as he was drafted in the 16 round of the MLB Draft.
“I have never been a good hitter, and I didn’t really know how to pitch that well,” said Swanson. “I could throw pretty hard. I didn’t always know where it was going, but I knew I had the stuff. That season our lineup changed completely and I knew I didn’t have a spot. I gave the pitching thing a shot and it ended up working out.”
After a couple of down seasons to start his career, Swanson has taken off in his third professional season.
After posting an earned run average over four in each of his first two seasons, Swanson has broken out for a 2.68 ERA in 11 games. Recently the right-handed hurler was added to the starting rotation where he has started six games with a 2.08 ERA over 22 innings.
Over the offseason, Swanson looked at a couple of aspects of his game where he thought he needed to improve.
“For one putting on weight and getting a lot stronger and for two my mentality was a lot stronger this year,” said Swanson. “Last year was a learning curve for me, I was in the mindset of don’t mess up, I am facing these really good players, when I should have been in the mindset that I am one of those really good players.”
Adding weight and muscle allowed Swanson to bump his average velocity from 88 to nearly 91 in one offseason. Now Swanson has the lowest ERA on the Woodpeckers for a pitcher who has thrown more than 20 innings.
Fixing his slider was another huge step in Swanson’s offseason. In college, it was his best pitch but fell down the wayside once he joined the professional ranks. After improving it in the offseason Swanson saw his strikeout-to-walk ratio jump from 1.86 to 2.61.
“The Astros are really good with pitch development and we worked a lot on different pitches. Sliders have been so inconsistent for me even though it was my best pitch in college,” said Swanson. “Throwing my slider really hard has been a big thing for me as well as attacking the zone.”
Getting drafted into the Astros organization has been beneficial according to Swanson. Houston is known for developing pitches and using analytics to grow young prospects. In less than three seasons, Swanson has seen his mindset during gameday shift slightly.
“Pretty much all of the pitchers talk about here is all the analytical side to it,” said Swanson. “It is kind of cool to be on this side of it because I have always been just a competitor and let myself win, getting to see the numbers behind it is cool. But I think it is a good balance between competitiveness and it is still good to know the analytical side of it.”
After he was drafted by the Astros, he was excited for the chance to learn from what is considered one of the best developmental teams in the MLB.
“All you ever hear about the Astros is that their pitch development was insane,” said Swanson. “It was cool knowing I was going to get to learn from the best. It was a little tough at first just because I have never really been on that side of it but now I know it like the back of my hand.”
While he was at NSU, Swanson knew he had the chance to go to the professional ranks. Watching former NSU and Sequoyah High School pitcher, Ryan Helsley in the off-season helped shape that goal.
“[Helsley] was in the same boat as me when he was at NSU,” said Swanson. “I kind of always thought that I would get the chance. Putting my mind to it helped me. I told my now-finance I was going to play professional baseball she didn’t think much of it but here we are.”
During his final season with NSU, and his first as a starting pitcher, Swanson dazzled with a 1.55 ERA to lead starters across the nation. Along with that Swanson was one of the best RiverHawk pitchers over the last 20 years with his 9-1 record and ERA setting the mark over that span.
Seeing his name in the record book gives Swanson some pride.
“It is amazing, NSU is a home to me, and having my name in the books is really special to me,” said Swanson. “I meet some of my lifelong friends there that are also in those books. I am glad to be included in the history with them, it is cool to be a part of that.”
Swanson is projected to make his next start on Wednesday, June 14 against the Carolina Catfish.
