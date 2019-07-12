Bret Bouher named Tahlequah baseball head coach

Bret Bouher has been named the next Tahlequah High School head baseball coach.
Bouher, who replaces Nathan Frisby, was approved to become the head coach Thursday evening during the Tahlequah Public Schools School Board Meeting.
Bouher will be the program’s fourth head coach in the last four years.
“I’m excited about the opportunity and I’m ready to get going,” Bouher said Friday afternoon.
Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud had a different approach during his search after Frisby left in late May to take the same role at Hilldale.
“We’ve had some events here with coaching changes, accidents to coaches, a death to a coach, and another coach got a chance to go back home,” Cloud said. “When I sat down to talk to some of the people in our office I said, ‘What we really need is to find someone that’s going to be here for the long haul and establish some consistency with the kids.’ Some of these guys have played for three and four coaches. My goal was to get a veteran guy that’s not looking for the next job. We wanted someone that was going to be tied to this area for a minimum five or six years.”
Bouher has nearly three decades of head coaching experience. He just completed his fifth year at Wagoner this past season. He’s also had stops at Colbert (two years), Lexington (two years), Bixby (nine years) and Grove (10 years). The Grove High School graduate played at Oklahoma State University from 1986-87 and later was a graduate assistant for the Cowboys from 1988-90.
“I’ve watched Bret from afar with him being around the area,” Cloud said. “He was in the Metro Lakes Conference when he was at Grove and he’s had some really good teams. He had a state tournament team at Wagoner, a school that’s not really a baseball school.”
Bouher mentioned the tradition of the Tahlequah program, the facilities and being able to coach at the Class 5A level as key factors in his decision to take the position.
“They’re trying to upgrade facilities, they have some history with some quality teams, and it’s in Class 5A which I think is a great class for kids to play in because it’s very competitive but it’s not so big that kids can’t play other things,” Bouher said. “It’s also the level that kids can move from. They’ve built a nice ballpark and it just feels like a fun place to coach and go win some baseball games.”
The Tigers posted a 39-26 record during Frisby’s two seasons, including a 13-18 mark in 2019.
