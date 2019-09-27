Briggs Basketball League team packets are now available for pick up in the front office Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5:15 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Packets and money are due back by Wednesday, Oct. 16, by 5:30 p.m.
The cost is $35 per player, and there has to be seven players on a team. The divisions are: 6U coed, 8U boys, 8U girls), 10U boys, 10U girls, 12U boys, and 12U girls. Division is determined by a player's age as of Dec. 31.
League play will start Nov. 9, and end on Dec. 14.
For more information, contact Marta Ashlock at 918-456-4221 or 918-207-7081.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.