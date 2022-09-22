Briggs Basketball League team packets are available for pickup.
Packets are available in the elementary school office Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The packets are for teams only and individual sign-ups will not be accepted. Registration is $35 per person with a seven person minimum and 10 person maximum. Dates for the league will be Nov.12, 19 and Dec. 3, 10, and 17. Registration is due by Oct. 12.
Divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U, and 12U – 6U can be co-ed. For more information contact Marta Ashlock, league director, at 918-207-7081 or visit the @BriggsBasketballLeague on Facebook.
