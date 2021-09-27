Briggs Basketball League team packets are now available for pick up at Briggs School, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone interested in putting a team in the league must have a packet. Age divisions are 6U, co-ed and boy's and girl's 8U, 10U, and 12U. Packets are due back by Oct. 13. For more information contact Marta Ashlock at 918-207-7081.

